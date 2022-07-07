Triangle Aquatic Center Expands with Grand Opening of Olympic Sized 50-Meter Outdoor Pool
(Grand opening to be held Monday, July 11, 2022)
This new 50-meter pool and supporting amenities demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the growth of health, safety and swimming in the Triangle community”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC), home of the TAC TITANS, the top-ranked year-round swim team in the country, is expanding with the addition of an outdoor Olympic-sized 50-meter pool. The facility, which was previously set to complete its expansion in 2020, will now host the grand opening of the pool Monday, July 11, 2022. This will be the first outdoor pool of this size built in Eastern North Carolina since 1981.
— Michael Curran, Founder of TAC
The addition of this pool will enable TAC to increase their capacity by 20, 25-yard lanes and nine, 50-meter lanes, allowing significant growth potential for the TITANS and the Triangle community for the 2022/2023 season. Beyond expanding the capacity, the state-of-the-art pool includes heating and chilling technology, allowing swimmers to train year-round.
“This new 50-meter pool and supporting amenities demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the growth of health, safety and swimming in the Triangle community," said Michael Curran, Founder of TAC. “TAC now offers our community four pools totaling 1.75 million gallons of water and fifty-five swim lanes on a 21.5-acre aquatic campus at a cost of $32.5 million,” Curran continued.
Leading infrastructure group, Balfour Beatty, served as general contractor for the new Triangle Aquatic Center and Paddock Construction served as contractor for the 50-meter pool. The project team worked with design partner, Integrated Design and BNK, Inc., to provide this state-of-the-art aquatic facility that features the Olympic-sized pool, 2,800-square-foot pool building, pool deck, and canopy for coaches and swimmers.
The grand opening event will begin at 3:00 PM and feature 30 special guests, including speakers:
• Kevin Chignell – Chairman of TAC’s Board of Directors
• Harold Weinbrecht – Mayor of Cary, North Carolina
• Denny Edwards – President and CEO of Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitor Bureau
• Bruce Marchionda – Head Coach for TAC TITANS
TAC is one of the largest swimming facilities in the country, with a seasoned staff including Claire Donahue, a 2012 Olympian, and Head Coach Marchionda, who qualified swimmers for the US Olympic Team in 2012, 2016, and 2020.
Last year, TAC sent 16 swimmers to the US Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials, including Claire Curzan, Ashley Twichell, Hannah Aspden, and Morgan Stickney, who all moved on to compete in the 2021 Olympics, where Curzan, Aspden, Stickney medaled.
For questions about Triangle Aquatic Center or the TAC TITANS, contact Mark Frank, TAC Director of Operations, at mfrank@triangleaquatics.org.
###
About The Triangle Aquatic Center
Triangle Aquatic Center is a state-of-the-art non-profit public aquatic facility founded in 2002. TAC is the largest aquatic facility and campus in North Carolina. The center is home to four pools and a dryland fitness area. Since 2012, the center has included a professionally run year-round USA Swim team, the TAC TITANS. Thanks in part to the Triangle Aquatic Center and the TAC TITANS, USA Swimming ranked the Triangle region as the third-best swimming community in the country. For more information about Triangle Aquatic Center, visit https://www.triangleaquatics.org.
Megan Heater
S&A Communications
mheater@sacommunications.com