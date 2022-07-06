Submit Release
Teledyne FLIR GF320 Series Available for Rent or Purchase Through Pine Environmental.

The GF320 series of infrared cameras tracks and detects gas leaks quickly, accurately, and safely.

We are excited about this opportunity with Teledyne FLIR and our new ability to bring these top-notch technologies and solutions to our clients.”
— Pine Environmental Director of Operations and Sales, NDT-RVI
WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teledyne FLIR GF320 Series Available for Rent or Purchase Through Pine Environmental. Pine is an authorized reseller of our Channel Partner Teledyne FLIR products. The GF320 series of infrared cameras tracks and detects gas leaks quickly, accurately, and safely.

A top-selling and successful line of handheld infrared cameras by Teledyne FLIR is now available for rental and sale through Pine Environmental. Capable of detecting and visualizing the infrared spectrum, these cameras can be used to display and measure temperature gradients, find invisible gas leaks, discover the source of energy loss, and more.

Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging cameras can be a crucial element of condition monitoring, leak detection, building diagnostics, and public safety programs.

As a company dedicated to the development and manufacture of innovative sensing solutions, Teledyne FLIR welcomed the collaboration with Pine Environmental to bring thermal imaging, measurement, and diagnostic tools to more customers.

Mark Fishburn, Senior Regional Sales Manager at Teledyne FLIR, says, “Pine Environmental has been a long-standing advocate of FLIR products in multiple industries and has shown a unique relationship link in the oil and gas space. We’re excited to further develop this relationship and grow into Pine’s family.”

Teledyne FLIR offers a diversified portfolio that serves government & defense, industrial, and commercial market applications. Their products help first responders, and military personnel protects and saves lives, promote efficiency within the trades, and innovate consumer-facing technologies. Teledyne FLIR strives to strengthen public safety and well-being, increase energy, and time efficiency, and contribute to healthy and intelligent communities.

About Teledyne FLIR:

Established as FLIR Systems in 1978 to pioneer the development of high-performance, low-cost infrared (thermal) imaging systems for airborne applications. Thermal imaging systems detect the infrared energy (heat) that is emitted by all people, objects, and materials. Infrared cameras allow the operator to see in total darkness, adverse weather, and through such air pollutants as smoke and haze.

Acquired by Teledyne Technologies in 2021, FLIR has rebranded as Teledyne FLIR. Teledyne FLIR operates in many locations around the globe and employs a total of over 3,000 dedicated employees.

About Pine:

Pine Environmental Services LLC (Pine) is the nation’s premier company providing rentals, sales, and services of equipment in the U.S. and Canada for Environmental Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing, Visual Inspection, as well as Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS). With 39 convenient branches and the largest inventory throughout North America, Pine’s customer-focused commitment is to provide the best service on its wide range of measurement equipment, field supplies, and technical expertise.

