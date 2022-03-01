HUD Approves Lead-in-Paint Characteristic Sheet for SciAps’ X-550 XRF Analyzer and Available Through Pine Environmental
HUD approves the SciAps X-550 Analyzer as a first-of-its-kind Analyzer which uses an X-ray tube that eliminates the need for a radioactive isotope.
Eliminating the radioactive isotope significantly reduces the regulatory headaches of handling radioactive materials and eliminates costly isotope replacement every year or so.”WINDSOR, NJ, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUD approves the SciAps X-550 Analyzer as a first-of-its-kind Analyzer which uses an X-ray tube that eliminates the need for a radioactive isotope. The HUD-approved SciAps X-550 Analyzer is now exclusively available for rental through channel partner Pine Environmental Services.
— Mike McGettigan
SciAps offers the X-550 XRF analyzer, which now can detect lead-in-paint with the HUD LBP App installed. Designed specifically for the NDT/PMI markets, the X-550 is one of the lightest, fastest X-ray guns in the market for Positive Material Identification or PMI. It is specially configured with a Residuals App to deliver fast, precise results on low concentrations of Cr, Ni, Cu, Nb, and V, critical for residual testing. In addition to general alloy analysis, the X-550 also offers a sulfidic corrosion app optimized for low concentrations of Si in steel.
According to James Terrell, Director of Business Development at SciAps, “SciAps is an innovative company that puts a major emphasis on solving industry issues. These specialized applications like the Residuals App, Sulfidic App, and now the newest HUD-approved Lead-Based Paint app solves those issues. With this tube-based PCS, we have eliminated the need for costly source changes and added a safer product to the marketplace.”
Maurice Eddy, Director of Operations and Sales, NDT-RVI at Pine, said, “The SciAps Handheld XRF Lead Paint Analyzer is a quantum leap forward in XRF sensing technology. Its advanced engineering, ease of use, and ergonomic design are far beyond the current generation of HUD XRF Lead Paint sensing devices.”
Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer at Pine, said, “This is a game-changer. Eliminating the radioactive isotope significantly reduces the regulatory headaches of handling radioactive materials, and eliminates costly isotope replacement every year or so, vastly improving the Total Cost of Ownership.”
About Lead in Paint
Lead is a highly toxic metal that may cause a range of health problems, especially in young children. When lead is absorbed into the body, it can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs, like the kidneys, nerves, and blood. Protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health. No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Source: https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/acclpp/blood_lead_levels.htm
HUD-Approved Performance Characteristic Sheet
The SciAps X-550 is the only product of its kind to receive HUD approval for the Evaluation and Control of Lead-Based Paint Hazards, February 2022, and documented in the Performance Characteristic Sheet (PCS). Read more on the Performance Characteristic Sheet.
Read more information about HUD and the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes at https://www.hud.gov/lead.
About SciAps:
SciAps is a rapidly growing company specializing in handheld analytical instruments. State-of-the-art handheld LIBS analyzers for alloys address carbon in steels and stainless, environmental, mining, and general analytical applications, specifically those that require measurement of low atomic number elements not accessible by handheld XRF. Complementing the LIBS is SciAps latest handheld XRF series. The X-500 Series is the smallest, lightest weight, and highest performing handheld XRF unit ever created.
About Pine:
Pine Environmental Services LLC (Pine) is a Professional Service Company engaged in providing rentals, sales, and service equipment in the U.S. and Canada for Environmental Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing, Visual Inspection, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS). Pine has the most extensive stock of Test & Measurement rental equipment in our warehouses across North America.
Mike McGettigan
Pine Environmental Services LLC
+1 267-342-0914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn