Rent EXCLUSIVELY with Pine the HUD-accepted lead paint analyzer - SciAps X-550.
This XRF analyzer eliminates the need for the radioactive isotope in lead paint analysis.
Rent Exclusively Through Pine Environmental.”WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rent EXCLUSIVELY with Pine the HUD-accepted lead paint analyzer - SciAps X-550. Click to learn more and request a quote at https://www.pine-environmental.com/collections/xrf-pmi-oes-libs-analyzers/products/x-550-pb-xrf-analyzer.
HUD approves the SciAps X-550 Analyzer as a first-of-its-kind Analyzer that uses an X-ray tube that eliminates the need for a radioactive isotope. The HUD-approved SciAps X-550 Analyzer is now exclusively available for rental through channel partner Pine Environmental Services.
SciAps offers the X-550 XRF analyzer, which now can detect lead-in-paint with the HUD LBP App installed. Designed specifically for the NDT/PMI markets, the X-550 is one of the lightest, fastest X-ray guns in the market for Positive Material Identification PMI. It is specially configured with a Residuals App to deliver fast, precise results on low concentrations of Cr, Ni, Cu, Nb, and V, critical for residual testing. In addition to general alloy analysis, the X-550 also offers a sulfidic corrosion app optimized for low concentrations of Si in steel.
According to James Terrell, Director of Business Development at SciAps, “SciAps is an innovative company that puts a major emphasis on solving industry issues. These specialized applications like the Residuals App, Sulfidic App, and now the newest HUD-approved Lead-Based Paint app solve those issues. With this tube-based PCS, we have eliminated the need for costly source changes and added a safer product to the marketplace.”
Maurice Eddy, Director of Operations and Sales, NDT-RVI at Pine, said, “The SciAps Handheld XRF Lead Paint Analyzer is a quantum leap forward in XRF sensing technology. It's advanced engineering, ease of use, and ergonomic design are far beyond the current generation of HUD XRF Lead Paint sensing devices.”
About Lead in Paint
Lead is a highly toxic metal that may cause a range of health problems, especially in young children. When lead is absorbed into the body, it can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs, like the kidneys, nerves, and blood. Protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health. No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Source: https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/acclpp/blood_lead_levels.htm
