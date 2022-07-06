Disrupt Equity Acquires Hilltop Apartments and Hires ResProp Management for Property Management in Daytona Beach

An aerial property image depicting the close proximity to the beach. The Hilltop Apartments at Daytona offers a sparkling pool with a sundeck.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Disrupt Equity to manage the Hilltop Apartments at Daytona, a garden style apartment complex located in Daytona Beach, FL. The 128-unit property was built in 1973 and is located on 5.17 acres. This unique community offers one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom options ranging from 700-900 square feet. ResProp Management now manages over 11,000 apartment homes for third-party owners and plans to add over 3,000 more in 2022.

Life at Hilltop Apartments at Daytona includes a sparkling pool with a sundeck, a playground, pergolas with picnic tables, and an onsite laundry facility are offered to residents.

This beautiful property offers easy access to Daytona Beach, including major highways such as the International Speedway Blvd (92) which is 1.6 miles away, US 1 within a ½ mile, SR A1A (N. Atlantic Ave) within 3.4 miles, and W. Granada is less than 4.5 miles. With Hilltop's convenience to these thoroughfares, shopping and dining options are plenty. Families can take advantage of the close proximity to key locations; Hilltop is located minutes from the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Volusia Mall, the popular Daytona Speedway, and the One Daytona shopping complex.

With the recent addition of Hilltop Apartments at Daytona to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Disrupt Equity.

Hilltop Apartments at Daytona, managed by ResProp, serves over 200 residents.

"The beginning of our partnership with Disrupt Equity through its acquisition of Hilltop Apartments at Daytona reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Luke Leins. "We are looking forward to delivering our premier service to residents. We thank the Disrupt team for their partnership and look forward to continuing to build this relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, ResProp is a third party management company that provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Disrupt Equity:

Disrupt Equity, headquartered in Houston (TX), is a commercial real estate acquisition firm that helps investors achieve strong passive income through leveraging multifamily real estate syndications.



