State certifies new state record Graysby Grouper that may be a world record

MOREHEAD CITY

Jul 6, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Graysby Grouper (Cephalopholis cruentata) that may also be a world record.

Edward J. Tait of Little River, S.C. caught the 3-pound, 0.8-ounce fish offshore of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30.

The previous state record Graysby Grouper weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces, and was caught offshore of Masonboro Inlet on May 31, 2022.

Additionally, Tait said he is applying to the International Game Fish Association for certification of the fish as the All Tackle World Record. The current certified world record Graysby Grouper weighed 2 pounds and 8 ounces. It was caught off Texas in 1988.

Tait’s fish measured 17 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 13.5-inch girth. He caught it with an Okuma ECS spinning rod and Okuma Tesoro 8000 reel using squid with 65-pound test.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

