Tjeerd Doosje, Photography is a Form of Art

Tjeerd Doosje is an impassioned photographer who wants to connect with his models and always wants the best for his models

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tjeerd Doosje has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the Netherlands, this Photographer has earned world recognition for his incredible works. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I'm Tjeerd Doosje, a 56-year-old self-taught photographer from the Netherlands. My official profession is being a math teacher at a high school. At a given moment, there was this makeup course at our school, and I collaborated with a makeup artist, doing some mini photoshoots at the end of each lesson. One pupil in particular always attended the lessons, and because I liked doing photoshoots so much, I asked her and her parents whether it would be okay to do a full photoshoot at their home. They approved, and in July 2012, the first "official" photo shoot was a fact.

I'm an impassioned photographer who wants to connect with my models. I always hear other photographers talk about their subjects. Although that may be the proper term, I think it's an odd expression because, in this kind of photography, we're talking about and with persons, and saying "subject" de-humanize the person, in my opinion. I want to portray the person slightly differently than a "normal" portrait. I'm a perfectionist both during the shoots and in postproduction. That means that the lighting on the set must be right, and I must have that connection with my model, which always starts in pre-production.

"It sometimes means that placing the model and/or light is a matter of segments of inches. I already know which photos will be post-processed during the shoot because I get thrilled by the image I just shot. Most of the time, my images have more contrast and saturated colors than what seems to be the trend nowadays.

I consciously do not name my photos because that unconsciously influences the viewer. Instead, they are named by only the model and, in parentheses, a four-digit number. The first two digits represent the shot number, and the last two digits represent the number of the photo.

I always want the best for my models, and wherever I can, I will showcase them so that I can contribute to their modeling careers. Therefore, I always look for an image that is (slightly) different from the average, with portrait work having my slight preference. Although I have been selected as ATIM Top 60 Masters for my entire oeuvre, I consciously choose to submit this selection of photos of model Merlin Sen. The theme of this series of photos is: "The development of a model."

Merlin started with me as a starting model and wants to become a professional model. Therefore, this international prize seemed to be an extremely suitable opportunity to draw extra attention to her. Photography is a form of art, and just like any other form of art, it evolves and depends on the zeitgeist. The photos of Merlin reflect her evolution of her as a model. Creating a unique photo always depends on the connection between the model(s), the makeup artist(s), and the creativity that manifests during the photoshoots. In my opinion, it's never my art alone but also a collaboration between people that reflects in the photo. Without model(s), there would never be a piece of art like I'm making."

Tjeerd Doosje was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.studiotjeerd.nl/

