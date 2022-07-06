Multiple/Various Departments Support Senior Citizens in the Lockdown Zone of Fai Fu Building

MACAU, July 6 - In response to the lockdown of Fai Fu Building, a social housing estate for the elderly in Fai Chi Kei, the Health Bureau (SSM), the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the Housing Bureau (IHM) and the Caritas-Macau Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre have formed a special subsistence team to provide the necessary support to senior citizens.

There are a total of 556 elderly residents in Fai Fu Building and 80 of them have special care needs. The SSM and the IAS will work with the Caritas-Macau Brilho da Vida Elderly Centre to provide relevant support, such as delivering special meals and medication, providing personal care, injections, nucleic acid testing, dialysis, telephone comfort calls and 24-hour emergency support.

Starting from July 6, the subsistence team will provide breakfast suitable for the elderly and arrange two hot meals a day. In case the seniors prefer to prepare their own meals themselves, food packages containing vegetables and frozen meat will be provided.