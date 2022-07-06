Arrangements on nucleic acid testing for key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management

MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that security services, cleaning services and property management industries are crucial to the operation of the society, and their work involves contact with a very diverse range of people. According to the latest data analysis, workers in these three industries are more at risk for infection. Therefore, intensified testing measures are necessary to ensure the safety of relevant workers and that of the general public.

To this effect, workers in the three industries, namely security services, cleaning services and property management, shall undergo one nucleic acid test every day for 4 consecutive days, from 6 July to 9 July. The tests should be at least 12 hours apart. The results of such tests will be counted in the citywide NAT programme; workers do not need to take another test separately.

In order to provide a convenient nucleic acid testing service for the above key groups, some citywide NAT sampling stations will open earlier at 7:00 am. Advanced booking can be made through the link provided by their employers. If no link is given by the employers, relevant workers can still make an appointment via the citywide NAT booking system (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook).

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds the above populations that upon entering the NAT stations, they must present a screenshot of the booking information and arrive on time; otherwise, they will be advised to leave.

At the same time, employers are urged to allow their employees to go get tested during working hours, where appropriate; the test should not be taken as a necessary condition for attending work, so there is no need for the employees to rush to the sampling stations before work.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, all individuals must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the result through the Macao Health Code. Only those with a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individuals should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and report the result through the Macao Health Code. They and their co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine venue by the designated ambulance.