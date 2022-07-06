146 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (5 July), taking the total to 1,087

MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that 146 additional cases have been tested positive by nucleic acid test within 24 hours yesterday (5 July). Among the new cases, 48 were detected in the 4th round of citywide NAT, 39 among individuals under management and control, and 59 were yellow code holders and members of key groups including cleaning staff, security staff and property management staff.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,087 cases.

As of 08:00 today (6 July), a total of 14,188 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,370 close contacts, 8,916 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 767 secondary close contacts, 332 general contacts, and 716 accompanying persons.