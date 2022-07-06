IAM strictly checks rapid antigen test results of hawkers and vendors and pays attention to people flow, not ruling out possibility to adopt restrictive measures

MACAU, July 6 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) strictly requires hawkers and vendors in all markets and hawker areas to complete rapid antigen tests every day before working and be checked and verified one by one by inspection staff before opening. They are also required to strictly abide by the guidelines for hygiene and pandemic prevention, and take adequate personal hygiene protection measures during work to protect the health of themselves and consumers.

IAM will pay close attention to the people flow in the markets and hawker areas, and adopt restrictive measures if necessary to reduce crowd gatherings and the risk of spreading the virus. Hawkers, vendors and consumers are requested to understand and cooperate with the measures.

IAM continues to step up cleaning and disinfection of all municipal markets and hawker areas, and increases the frequency of cleaning the public facilities with diluted bleach. Thorough cleaning and disinfection are even carried out during the daily closing hours of the markets with the use of high-pressure water hoses and sprayers to enhance the disinfection effects.

IAM once again reminds the public that all individuals entering the markets are required to wear masks properly, undergo temperature measurement, scan the “Venue Codes”, pay attention to personal hygiene and environmental hygiene, and cooperate with the Macao SAR Government’s pandemic prevention work. Security guards stationed at the entrances of the markets also provide disinfectant alcohol to individuals entering the markets to further increase protection.