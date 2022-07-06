Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,406 in the last 365 days.

Updated Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform enables provision of detailed contact information for faster and more effective services

MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, in order to enhance the speed and effectiveness in contacting and providing services to risk individuals, especially those involved in positive mixed NAT samples or those with positive rapid antigen test result, everyone staying in Macao is advised to provide an emergency contact phone number (in addition to their usual contact phone number) when filling in their personal information the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform ( https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ), particularly a phone number that can be reached during work or when inconvenient to answer the phone.

Besides, all individuals in Macao are required to declare their residential address in detail; when they test positive in a rapid antigen test, they should immediately report their current location through the system, so that the authorities will be able to follow up and provide services as appropriate. Meanwhile, regardless of whether having or respiratory symptoms, those with positive RAT result should call an ambulance as soon as possible (Tel.: 119, 120 or 28572222)

Individuals with positive RAT result and their co-living members must stay home, put on a KN95 mask, and wait patiently for the authorities to take follow-up action and arrange nucleic acid testing.

You just read:

Updated Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform enables provision of detailed contact information for faster and more effective services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.