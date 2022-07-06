Updated Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform enables provision of detailed contact information for faster and more effective services

MACAU, July 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, in order to enhance the speed and effectiveness in contacting and providing services to risk individuals, especially those involved in positive mixed NAT samples or those with positive rapid antigen test result, everyone staying in Macao is advised to provide an emergency contact phone number (in addition to their usual contact phone number) when filling in their personal information the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform ( https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ), particularly a phone number that can be reached during work or when inconvenient to answer the phone.

Besides, all individuals in Macao are required to declare their residential address in detail; when they test positive in a rapid antigen test, they should immediately report their current location through the system, so that the authorities will be able to follow up and provide services as appropriate. Meanwhile, regardless of whether having or respiratory symptoms, those with positive RAT result should call an ambulance as soon as possible (Tel.: 119, 120 or 28572222)

Individuals with positive RAT result and their co-living members must stay home, put on a KN95 mask, and wait patiently for the authorities to take follow-up action and arrange nucleic acid testing.