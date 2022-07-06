July 6, 2022 – Texas Work Search Website Restored After Outage

Date: July 6, 2022

WorkInTexas.com available for jobseekers and employers

AUSTIN – The state’s primary work search website, WorkInTexas.com, is back online following a nationwide outage impacting many states’ job search websites. Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) contracts with Geographic Solutions, Inc ( GSI ) to host WorkInTexas.com and two related sites, MyTXCareer.com and TXInternshipChallenge.com. The outage at GSI started on Sunday, June 26. On Tuesday, July 5, WorkInTexas.com was restored. Although the other two websites remain offline temporarily, individuals can use the WorkInTexas website to post or search for jobs and internships.

Jobseekers can again use WorkInTexas.com to search for thousands of available jobs, but they can also visit local Workforce Solutions office to meet any work search requirements and access employment resources. Those resources include skills assessments for occupational matching, instructional workshops such as resume preparation, and labor market information. In-person and virtual job fairs are continually held across the state and can be found on the TWC Job Fairs webpage. In addition, passing a Metrix Learning course is deemed an acceptable work search activity and courses are available to all Texans at no cost.

Employers can also resume use of WorkInTexas.com as a recruiting tool to post jobs and screen applicants. Local offices are available to assist employers with setting up an account on the site or posting job vacancies. Employers can also take advantage of other resources such as virtual and in-person hiring events, or labor market data.

TWC’s website, twc.texas.gov, is managed in-house, and was not impacted by the outage. Updates regarding MyTXCareer.com and TXInternshipChallenge.com will be posted on the agency’s website and social media accounts.

