Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Video Behavior Detection Patent Portfolio
The technology was developed by industry veterans and is applicable to many automotive and video surveillance solutions.”PORTLAND, OREGON, U.S.A, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the patent portfolio of Agilence, a leader in video data analytics and behavior reporting.
The Video Behavior Detection patent portfolio contains 7 patents within 3 patent families covering video analytics technology including object identification, object tracking, object motion patterns, and crowd behavior detection. Agilence was founded in 2006 on the premise of delivering “Agile Intelligence” and the patent portfolio was shaped to support their lead in video data analytics. Key patents within the portfolio are applicable to automobile safety, surveillance, crowd behavior, people counting, and target recognition.
One key patent claim in the Video Behavior Detection patent portfolio is directed to using video data to generate a hypothesis including trajectories for moving objects. Alerts are issued based on the motion of an identified object between zones. The patent claims are used by video and security systems that track movement within target areas.
A second key patent claim describes an object classification and tracking system to analyze the trajectories of multiple moving objects. It is applicable to various automobile tracking systems used in collision avoidance and advanced driver assistance systems.
Another key patent is directed to techniques for analyzing crowd behavior utilizing configurable rules using crowd characteristics generated from audio and video data. Surveillance systems that combine video and audio to analyze crowd behavior are implementing the claimed technology.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the use and value of the technology within the patents.
The Video Behavior Detection patent portfolio offers a unique opportunity for a company to acquire video data analytics technology with very early priority dates. The patented technology was developed by industry veterans and is applicable to many automotive and video surveillance solutions commercially available today.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q4 2022. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
