Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma Receives the Very Best Possible Compensation Happens-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

If you or your loved one has mesothelioma in Ohio, please get serious about compensation and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS , OHIO , USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former factory worker, power plant worker, Navy Veteran, plumber, mechanic or any other type of skilled trades worker and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm, they have been assisting people like this for 25 years and they consistently get the top possible compensation results for their clients.

"Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the USA is about 71 years old, and typically their primary exposure to asbestos took place decades ago.

"We want people with mesothelioma to receive the best possible compensation results. If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please get serious about financial compensation and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio:

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio:

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma