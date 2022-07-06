Submit Release
Iowa DOT awards funding for Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program

AMES, Iowa – July 6, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation has awarded $1,027,369 in funding for 18 Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust program projects.

In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act with the sale of motor vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with “defeat devices” designed to perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests. This meant that vehicles exceeded the EPA-compliant levels of nitrogen oxides during normal use. Volkswagen agreed to settle some of the allegations with the creation of an Environmental Mitigation Trust to fund strategies that will reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides. Iowa will receive approximately $21 million in trust funds for mitigation projects which will be distributed through competitive application programs over the next several years.

Applications for the third funding cycle of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Supply Equipment were received in April from private organizations, cities, and counties. The two types of electric vehicle charging sites and funding amounts are listed below.

Mitigation Category

Funding Awarded

ZEV Type 1 - Direct Current (DC) Fast Charger Corridor sites

$870,436

ZEV Type 2 - Level 2 Community Charging sites

$156,933

TOTAL

$1,027,369

A full listing of applications received and awarded projects for each application type is available on the program website at https://www.iowadot.gov/vwsettlement/default.aspx

Contact: vwsettlement@iowadot.us

