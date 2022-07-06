LIVE@5 Roundtable on ESG, the SEC & THEE Livestreamed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Panel of Experts Led by Jim Tyson from CFO Dive and LAT VC’s Laura Moreno Lucas
The dangers of “greenwashing” and impact of ESG compliance on a company’s bottom line will be discussed”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVE@5, the monthly livestreamed show, will feature a lively roundtable discussion with experts on the new SEC rules on ESG, and how companies are “flipping the script” to make ESG a way to engage with investors, employees, customers and other stakeholders. The conversation is led by CFO Dive’s Jim Tyson and LAT VC’s Laura Moreno Lucas and features Direct Relief’s Brent Baldwin and CNM’s Paige Kuroyama. The free to attend program will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 19 from 5 to 6 PM PST. LIVE@5 is livestreamed on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
The dangers of “greenwashing” and impact of ESG compliance on a company’s bottom line will be discussed. The program will be available on YouTube following the broadcast here https://youtu.be/xGpUIY9seUs
LIVE@5’s ESG Panel of Experts includes:
Jim Tyson, an award-winning journalist who has focused much of his reporting and editing on banking, asset management, and other financial services. As Federal Reserve Editor for Bloomberg News, Jim led six reporters in news and enterprise coverage of the central bank throughout the mortgage finance crisis. He reported for a decade from East Asia, covering Japan for the Associated Press and China for The Christian Science Monitor. Now, as Senior Reporter for CFO Dive, Jim writes about the top concerns for CFOs, including financial markets, treasury, regulation, risk management, technology and ESG.
Laura Moreno Lucas, Partner at LAT VC, a $100M purpose-led venture fund that invests in the early-stage U.S Latino-led and owned businesses. Laura was previously a Managing Director of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, the founder of Pandocap, an ESG strategic financial advisory services firm, and Ladada, a fashion subscription company. She also mentors at 500 Startups and several non-profits. In her role at LAT VC, she wants to focus on changing the investment landscape for Latino entrepreneurs. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, she immigrated to the U.S. when she was seven years old, and she understands the difficulties faced by Latino business owners.
Brent Baldwin is Senior Legal Counsel at Direct Relief, ranked by Forbes as one of the top nonprofits in the world. Brent negotiates contracts with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, partnering with those organizations to deliver medicines, medical supplies and therapies to disaster and war zones throughout the world. Direct Relief is a $2 billion organization and operates a wholesale pharmaceutical distribution center in Santa Barbara, California, with additional operational capacity in Europe, South Africa, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Fortune 500 companies, across all sectors, partner with Direct Relief to expand access to healthcare and medicines. Direct Relief fulfills these corporate commitments in a manner that is efficient, transparent, and measurable.
Paige Kuroyama is a Partner in CNM’s Los Angeles office where she leads CNM’s Technical Accounting Group. Paige has over 20 years of public accounting and auditing experience and is considered one of CNM’s top experts on ESG.
