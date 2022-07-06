REPEAL AND REPLACE SECTION 230 COALITION MOUNTS CAMPAIGN IN RESPONSE TO SCOTUS RULING
“TWO COALITIONS AND A PRIVATE DATA CENTER PROVIDER HOST BIG-TECH FREE SPEECH FORUM”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, US, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Repeal & Replace Section 230 coalition along with the Disruptive Technology Coalition and XODS web services a private data center company hosted a forum at the Washington, DC headquarters of the Washington Times. On hand at the forum participating as speakers and panelists were—Mr. Tom McDevitt, Chairman- Washington Times; Mr. Gentry Collins, CEO- American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Grover Norquist,, President-Americans for Tax Reform; Fmr Congressman Bob McEwen, Exec Dir.-Council for National Policy; Pastor Jim Garlow, Founder of the World Prayer Network; Dr. Paul Teller, Exec. Dir-Advancing American Freedom; Mr. Armstrong Williams, CEO- Howard Stirk Holdings; Mr. Steve DelBianco, President-NetChoice; Pastor Mark Burns, Founder of the NOW Network; Bruce Abramson, Attorney and Author. The forum was moderated by Aaron T. Manaigo, Managing Partner- Global Political Solutions.
The program was hosted by the Washington Times as part of its yearlong 40th Anniversary celebration. Also on hand were event sponsor XODS ws CEO, Mr. DeWin Madill, and Gabe Joseph who represents both the Repeal & Replace Section 230 Coalition and the Disruptive Technology Coalition
Over one hundred and fifty people representing the various interests of Conservative and Republican organizations registered and attended. Representing the Big-Tech companies was Steve DelBianco, President of NetChoice, which covers many of the Washington, DC, and national interests for Big-Tech companies such as Google, Twitter, and Apple, provided a very timely state of affairs and current positions of the tech industry companies comprising NetChoice.
Forum Panelists provided the audience with a high-level synopsis of how Big-Tech was infringing on their free speech. The sessions were divided into five panels 1. Religious Freedom & Biblical Principles, 2. Understanding the Environment, Social and Governance Movement, 3. Big-Tech the Fourth Estate and New Media, 4. How Big-Tech Influences Elections, 5. Conservative Organizations & Policy Perspectives, culminating with a lunch session keynote speech and audience Q&A with Big-Tech representative Steve DelBianco, President- NetChoice.
Opening remarks for the forum were provided by Washington Times Chairman Mr. Tom McDevitt, and he provided a historical overview of the Washington Times and its forty years operating as a national brand newspaper. He also shared how the Washington Times was adjusting to today’s media environment and how they have adapted to become a full media company, utilizing other media platforms to deliver the news besides the traditional daily newspaper publication.
This forum marks the third in a series of discussions all designed to be a problem-solving open dialogue opportunities between Conservative/Republican groups and representatives from the tech industry.
In anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decisions, especially the West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency which is all about the federal government's ability to create regulations that have been rendered this week, the Repeal & Replace Section 230 Coalition and the Disruptive Technology Coalition will convene another forum focused on the legal ramifications of the recent SCOTUS rulings and Section 230.
Aaron Manaigo
Global Political Solutions LLC
+1 202-243-8201
email us here