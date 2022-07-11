Production Payroll Provider GreenSlate Adds Top Talent to Accounting and Labor Relations Teams
Lisa Behlendorf joins the company as Accounting Services Director, Emily Gosnell as Hours to Gross Manager, and Jennifer Madar as Labor Relations Manager.
Lisa, Jennifer, and Emily know the business, have the talent to keep productions running smoothly, and understand that responsiveness is key. They’re the perfect additions to our GreenSlate team.”BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production Payroll Provider GreenSlate continues to expand to meet the needs of production clients, with three new senior hires joining the Accounting and Labor Relations Teams.
— Mike Leiba, President & COO, GreenSlate
Lisa Behlendorf, Director, Accounting Services, has worked in production finance for nearly two decades as a Senior Production and Production Finance executive for Springhill Co., CBS Studios, Inc., Original Productions, and most recently, Uninterrupted Digital Ventures. She brings multi-faceted experience in production and post-production for non-fiction and documentary series, as well as an extensive background in production accounting — valuable assets for GreenSlate clients seeking production accounting (non-union productions), post-production accounting (union and non-union productions), and tax credit management. Based in the Burbank office, Lisa will oversee a team of accountants focused on these disciplines. “GreenSlate was founded by a production accountant, and to this day our solutions are built by accountants, for accountants. We feel like we’re welcoming Lisa home,” said Cheryl Esser, GreenSlate SVP of Client Application Solutions.
Emily Gosnell, Hours to Gross Manager, has spent over 16 years as a Business Representative managing contract administration and enforcement. Throughout her career, Emily has served ICG Local 600 IATSE out of New York; AFSCME Council 3 in Baltimore, MD; and AFSCME International in Washington, DC. Most recently, she served as Head of the Motion Picture Department of Local USA 829. Emily will oversee a team focused on enhancing and maintaining contracts in GreenSlate’s hours to gross engine, a key component of the company’s timecard processing solution. “Auto grossing is a massive timesaver for payroll accountants. GreenSlate has the ultimate timecard solution built into their all-in-one platform. My role will be to ensure coverage and accuracy for all union contracts. I enjoy helping clients streamline their work, making it easier for them to manage their shows,” said Emily.
“Emily has joined the company at exactly the right time. There is more enthusiasm for paperless solutions than ever before. Productions are ready to say goodbye to pen and paper, running down approvals, and entering data multiple times. Emily has the unique qualifications and the leadership experience to guide our efforts,” said Sanda Wetmore, SVP Payroll Operations.
Jennifer Madar, Labor Relations Manager, has represented production professionals working under IATSE Agreements for over 16 years as a Field Representative and Organizer. In the production arena, Jennifer has served in positions for IATSE Local 600, ICG, IATSE Local 700, and MPEG. Her prior experience extends to HPAE (Health Professional & Allied Employees), AFT, CIR (Committee of Interns and Residents), SEIU, and the Service Employees International Union. “Jennifer’s strategic experience made her the ideal candidate for the Labor Relations team at GreenSlate. It takes a very talented leader to enforce a standard of bargaining in situations where existing contract language fails to address today's current work environment. Her expertise will be a valuable resource for all parties involved in our client productions. We are thrilled she has joined the company,” said Brent Peebles, Director of Labor Relations.
About GreenSlate
GreenSlate is a leading provider of technology and business solutions for media productions. They support the world's largest streaming services, networks, creative production companies, and independent storytellers.
GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for entertainment payroll, production accounting, film tax credit management, and ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real-time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery.
GreenSlate’s innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. Clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings…all while minimizing their impact on the environment.
GreenSlate is one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies and was included on the Inc. 5000 list.
William Hays
GreenSlate
+1 212-206-1099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn