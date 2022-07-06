Submit Release
Bridge rehab projects to begin in Carbon County

ARLINGTON, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders, LLC are scheduled to begin bridge rehabilitation work on Wyoming Highway 13 by Arlington on Wednesday, July 6 and Wyoming Highway 130 by Walcott Junction in the next couple weeks, weather permitting.

The structure work will take place at mile marker 14 on WYO 13 and at mile marker 2.11 on WYO 130.

The projects will include rehabilitation on the bridge decks, a few minor deck repairs, and an epoxy overlay. Erosion areas will also be addressed by including rip rap construction on the bridges and along the road.

Bridge rehabilitation work will require lane closures and traffic signals with delays up to two minutes. There will also be a 14ft width restriction in effect on both projects.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

Both projects are expected to be completed this fall.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

