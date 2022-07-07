Ryan Uhlenkamp Joins Longbow Advantage as SVP of Alliances and Strategic Accounts
We’re thrilled to have Ryan onboard. I believe his experience in the industry, especially his time as the VP/GM of Supply Chain Transformation at Blue Yonder, makes him an asset to our team.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, is pleased to announce that Ryan Uhlenkamp has joined the Longbow team as the SVP of Alliances and Strategic Accounts.
— Gerry Brady, Longbow Founder and CEO
Uhlenkamp is a veteran of the supply chain space, with over 20 years of experience at Red Prairie & Blue Yonder. He will be working with Longbow’s partners and customers to help them redefine and grow their warehouse digital strategy.
“Throughout my career, I’ve partnered with stakeholders across all areas and levels to foster synergy and build unified approaches to achieve shared business goals,” Ryan said. “Having worked with the Longbow team for many years in my previous roles, I was aware of their high-caliber consulting resources and the incredible Rebus platform. It was an easy and natural decision to join such a wonderful team. I’m looking forward to working with our partners and clients to deliver solutions that empower them to redefine the possible. Powerful strategies can position companies as disruptive forces within highly competitive regional and global markets.”
Gerry Brady, Longbow Founder and CEO, shared his excitement with Ryan’s decision to join the team, “We’re thrilled to have Ryan onboard. I believe his experience in the industry, especially his time as the VP/GM of Supply Chain Transformation at Blue Yonder, makes him an asset to our team. As one of the industry’s top consultants for Blue Yonder’s WMS, we’ve worked closely with them for years, so it feels like Ryan is already part of the Longbow family.”
For more information about the latest Longbow and Rebus® updates, visit the company website at longbowadvantage.com. You can also find details about NOW 2022, the 2nd annual Rebus user conference, hosted in Boston this October.
Travis Hinkle
Longbow Advantage
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn