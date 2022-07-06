The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Hyper Hippo Entertainment
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Hyper Hippo Entertainment.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Hyper Hippo Entertainment. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Hyper Hippo Entertainment is a digital entertainment studio with several popular mobile games. As an extension of their core purpose – making entertainment that has a positive impact on the world – Hyper Hippo is also committed to creating positive social change in their communities, through giving back, volunteering, and supporting community-focused organizations. Hyper Hippo has provided a generous donation to LHF which will continue the work to educate Canadians about the histories of Indigenous Peoples and the harms that they face caused by the Residential and Day Schools and the Sixties Scoop within Canada.
“Our team at Hippo was keen to support Indigenous Peoples and communities. As we were researching organizations, Legacy of Hope Foundation’s focus on promoting education and awareness stood out to us as we believe this is such an important component of truth and Reconciliation,” said Jennifer Kilback, Chief Business Officer at Hyper Hippo.
“We are so thankful to Hyper Hippo for their kindness and generosity. When people come together to support Indigenous issues, we get that much closer to Reconciliation and a brighter future for everyone,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. In order to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
About Hyper Hippo Entertainment:
Hyper Hippo is an award-winning mobile game studio dedicated to making entertainment that has a positive impact on the world. Founded in 2012, Hyper Hippo is a trailblazer in the idle game genre, with over 50 million installs of AdVenture Capitalist, AdVenture Communist, and AdVenture Ages globally. They are also the makers of Dungeon Dwarves (in partnership with Netflix Games) and Vacation Tycoon.
For more info, please visit:
http://www.hyperhippogames.com or contact communications@hyperhippo.com
