Creatio Extends its Marketplace Offerings with 20 New Solutions
Creatio, together with partners, adds new applications, connectors, and add-ons to its Marketplace to simplify, accelerate and automate everyday tasksBOSTON, MA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has updated its Marketplace offerings with 20 new applications, connectors, and add-ons developed by Creatio partners. The rapid expansion of the Marketplace is a result of the recent development of Creatio’s Partner Program which now includes an up to 80% margin for Technology Partners.
Creatio Marketplace offers ready-to-use apps and vertical solutions to extend platform functionality. These solutions are intended to simplify, accelerate and automate everyday tasks. Here are some of the new options available on the Creatio Marketplace:
RingCentral Connector for Creatio
RingCentral allows users to effectively communicate with clients and colleagues and keep all communication history logged in one place. Users can easily analyze the quality of communications with clients based on the number of call attempts and conversations, duration of calls, and call results.
SharePoint Integration for Creatio
The connector is designed to facilitate the upload, download, and deletion of files directly from the Creatio interface. The plug-in can be used by organizations using SharePoint Office 365 as a Document Repository for Creatio.
Vtiger Data Migration for Creatio
Vtiger is designed to make data migration as quick and painless as possible. The starter migration template provides mapping for core fields common to both Vtiger and Creatio to accelerate migration projects.
Calculation Engine for Creatio
This is a cross-industrial add-on ideal for users who want to calculate and monitor a variety of metrics in Creatio. The solution allows users to automate the most complex calculations by inputting a mathematical formula into the system with the help of a simple formula designer.
Files Extended for Creatio
This solution extends the basic functionality of the [Files and Links] detail in Creatio, providing a full range of functions for managing their content including efficient approval of contracts, regulatory documents, promotional materials, etc.
Find other useful applications on the Creatio Marketplace and stay tuned for more information on other solutions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
