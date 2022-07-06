A Generation Defined by Heart, Not Age
New book explores how heart-centered leaders across business and society will regenerate our worldAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RE Generation has emerged as an essential force in the world by focusing on what is essential to the heart and the thriving of the human spirit. Already decades in motion, the RE Generation is extending and deepening its roots before our very eyes by reimagining, rethinking, rebuilding, and renewing the world around us.
In The RE Generation: Sowing Seeds for a Future of Reimagination, Reconnection, and Regeneration (Fast Company Press, June 28, 2022), global futurist Jack Uldrich and transformative studies PhD Camille Kolles combine their expertise and insights to explore the shifts being made to integrate the values that underpin human and environmental flourishing with the outer world of work, all while protecting future generations. Uldrich and Kolles highlight leaders in business and social arenas within this rapidly growing generation and offer skills and insights for the reader’s consideration of their own growth and development.
"In an era of pessimism and polarization, this tight and engaging book offers a compelling vision of the future,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “More than just aspirations, The RE Generation provides practical advice on how all of us can work together to create a healthier, more regenerative society for future generations."
Uldrich and Kolles investigate how Individuals, businesses, and corporations must understand, cater to, leverage, and ultimately embrace the ideals of the RE Generation if they wish to succeed in the future. Their uplifting book gives people permission to not only reimagine a future of greater congruence between deep values and outer actions, but to hear their own promptings for becoming an uncompromising force for good in the world.
“We aim in this book to animate a new, larger story, full of possibility, that inspires, galvanizes, and equips readers to find their own way to join the ethos of those who are birthing a regenerative future,” Kolles said.
“We hope that you find in this book reasons to be optimistic about the future,” Uldrich said. “Even more so, we hope you are captivated by a sense of human possibility.”
About the Authors
Jack Uldrich is a leading global futurist, best-selling author of 14 books, member of the Forbes Business Council, highly sought-after keynote speaker, and poet. He makes regular appearances on major media outlets, including CNBC, NPR, and Fox. Uldrich is a former naval intelligence officer and Defense Department official. He also served as the director of the Office of Strategic Planning for the state of Minnesota. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Cindy. They have two children, Meghan and Sean. His outside interests include travel, hiking, reading, journaling, and pursuing matters of personal and spiritual growth. He and his wife will be taking a yearlong sabbatical in Ireland in 2023.
Camille Kolles, PhD, MPA, has been an executive in the nonprofit sector for nearly two decades and has served on the board of several local and national nonprofit organizations. She created national award-winning collaborations as a pioneer in the US movement to impact social change through the integration of classical performing arts and community development. Camille is currently an academic researcher of self-transcendence, interconnectedness, and personal transformation, with recent research on social entrepreneurs. She received her PhD in transformative studies from the California Institute of Integral Studies and plans to launch The Center for Inspired Futures as an incubator for next-level thinking, connecting, and being. A classically trained pianist, she enjoys performing the occasional gig with her partner, Tim. Residing in Minneapolis, they enjoy Minnesota’s gorgeous summers and the expanded awareness gained through travel.
