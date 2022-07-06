Stem Tronics Releases the Findings of a Study Identifying Patients at High Risk of Opioid-Induced Respiratory Compromise
The study shows that more than 35% of patients on the hospital's general care floor suffer from opioid-induced respiratory depression - stem-tronics.comSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the preliminary findings of a company-sponsored, multi-center prospective study to identify persons at high risk for opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), a type of respiratory dysfunction.
Researchers were able to construct an easy-to-use risk prediction tool to identify individuals at high risk of developing respiratory compromise, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes a growing inability to breathe sufficiently. Furthermore, the findings revealed that more than 35% of patients on the general care floor had OIRD, which is much higher than previously documented in the clinical literature.
One of the study's objectives was to create and test an accurate risk assessment scoring tool internally. The score identifies persons getting opioid medication on the general care floor of a hospital who are at risk for OIRD. Age, gender, sleep difficulties, chronic heart failure, and opioid inexperience were among the variables utilized to create the risk assessment score. The score succeeded to identify people with respiratory depression. The full results are expected to be released later. The work was chosen for the Research Achievement Award, which honors outstanding research.
“Acute and unanticipated respiratory compromise on the general care floor is becoming more common, according to clinical evidence. We have not been able to identify which patients are at high risk while recovering on the general care floor until now. These findings support the development of an easy-to-use OIRD risk prediction tool that may be used to identify patients at high risk and guide early intervention utilizing continuous capnography-based monitoring”, said Edmund Lowin, Chief Communication Officer at Stem Tronics.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
