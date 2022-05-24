Stem Tronics Announces the Release of a New Pediatric Monitor
Stem-Tronics.com has released a new pediatric monitor that warns doctors about potential airway obstructions during ventilationFUKUOKA, SAWARA WARD, JAPAN, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the launch of a new airway monitoring system. The airway monitoring system, the first and only of its type, uses acoustic technology to check for endotracheal tube (ETT) obstruction and verify position in real-time, providing doctors with crucial information to make better informed, life-saving decisions for their patients.
The new airway monitoring system is a cleared airway monitoring system that provides timely notifications and specific measurements that help enable a coordinated response to address potentially critical events such as ETT movement and migration.
“The airway monitoring device has completely transformed how we care for our youngest patients. There is no other equipment on the market that can continually and in real-time tell you where the endotracheal tube is within the airway, and whether it is obstructed or even partially occluded. This knowledge has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of x-rays performed, as well as a significant improvement in the successful suctioning of the airway. It also gives the care staff and parents peace of mind that the breathing tube is in the right place when repositioning the patient”, said Leif Haugen, Global Operations and Supply Chain at Stem-Tronics.com .
"Clinicians in the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit encounter distinct obstacles on a daily basis, ranging from keeping family members informed and reassured to controlling oxygenation within relatively narrow ranges. This delicate patient group is continuously monitored with our revolutionary technology, which provides a real-time and accurate device that may aid a clinician's ability to manage the airway and improve outcomes for our smallest, most vulnerable critical care patients,” stated Matsuda Hideo, Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
Edmund Lowin
stem-tronics.com
