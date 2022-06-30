Stem Tronics Outlines New ESG Targets in its Integrated Performance Report
Stem-Tronics.com During the ESG Investor Briefing, the company will showcase its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) effortsSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the release of its Integrated Performance Report, including the engineering impact, and will provide major updates during its ESG Investor Briefing, that will be held in the coming quarter.
The report describes Stem Tronics' approach and performance in key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues over the previous quarters, as well as new ESG performance targets for the company's major sustainability focus areas, such as:
- Access and innovation: Stem Tronics established a vitality index aim that in the near future the company's revenue will come from products and therapies released in the previous years, in order to serve more patients around the world through innovative products and therapies. In addition, the company has set a mission to improve healthcare access.
- Patient safety and product quality: Stem Tronics plans to improve product quality and the patient experience by lowering the aggregate product complaint rate for specified product families.
- Inclusion, diversity, and equity: Stem Tronics aspires to have a global management team that is ethnically diverse.
Company officials, including Shimizu Genkei, Managing Director and Okada Haruto, CEO, will discuss how the company's sustainability strategy is tightly linked to its mission and supports its long-term growth goals at Stem Tronics' ESG Investor Briefing. The presenters will go through significant ESG topics that are essential to the company and its shareholders, such as: ESG strategy and environmental sustainability, patient safety and quality, people and community and governance and accountability.
“Our ESG approach promotes long-term success in business by assisting us in achieving our long-term strategic and financial goals”, said Shimizu Genkei, Managing Director at Stem Tronics.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
Edmund Lowin
stem-tronics.com
email us here