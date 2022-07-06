Inmedix supports the 2022 OPAL Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum in Newport, RI as a Platinum Sponsor.

Inmedix CEO to discuss the next blue ocean opportunity in healthcare.

Stress state is arguable the most overlooked and actionable element of personalized, precision medicine.” — Andrew J Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics to quantify stress biology with precision, announced today its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum July 18-20, 2022, in Newport, Rhode Island at the Gurneys Newport Resort & Marina.

Inmedix Co-founder & CEO Andrew J. Holman, MD, will make a presentation on “An Insider’s View of Medicine’s next Blue Ocean Opportunity” at 12:50 pm (EDT) on Monday, July 18. Additionally, Dr. Holman will be a participant on a biotech investment panel at the event.

“I am pleased to share how the harsh biology of stress - epinephrine (adrenaline) - influences individual health in general, and immunology specifically, and I believe it offers a roadmap to improved health and reduced cost of care,” said Dr. Holman, a clinical and research rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO. “There is nearly universal agreement that stress significantly impacts healthcare.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2).

Dr. Holman has lectured worldwide, including at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC, the Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, the Cleveland Clinic, and at Guy’s Hospital, London. Through Inmedix patents and patent sales, he inspired multiple research programs at major pharmaceutical companies to evaluate dopamine agonists as a treatment for stress biology, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia. His current Inmedix project, immuno-autonomics, focusses on how stress biology impacts clinical immunology in autoimmune disease and cancer.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.