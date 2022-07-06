Bunker Labs Veteran in Residence Program Selects 322 Participants
The 2022 Bravo cohort continues to grow due to high demand, receiving over 800 applicationsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence Program announces 322 members for the 2022 Bravo cohort (22B), making it the program’s largest cohort to date. Over 800 applicants across 34 cities applied for the program, which begins July 6. Veterans in Residence is a six-month cohort-based business incubator providing a community of peers that work together and hold each other accountable to achieve business growth and success. New cohorts launch every January and July.
Bunker Labs is a non-profit organization providing meaningful connections that lead to opportunity and capital access for Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to launch and grow their own ventures. Since launching the Veterans in Residence program in 2018, 89% of participants reported accelerated business growth, and 44% increased their run-rate revenue.
“We have the best community,” said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan when asked what led to their success. “Our Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, despite being relative strangers when they join their cohorts, have a shared background that allows them to trust and feel safe bringing up their real fears and struggles with their business. That enables us to address their challenges effectively, help them close any skill gaps, and empower them to take their venture to the next level.”
The success of the program has led to 56% growth since the last cohort launch, and Veterans in Residence has expanded access to those without a local city cohort by adding 5 virtual cohorts. Applications for the next cohort, 23A open September 1, 2022, and close September 30, 2022.
Veterans in Residence is a partnership with Bunker Labs and WeWork. For updates on the application windows, fill out the interest form: https://bunkerlabs.org
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members launch and grow their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing Veterans and military spouses have the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own businesses.
About WeWork:
WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and community experiences. Today, we’re constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.
Carol Schuler
Schuler Publicity
+17632026022 ext.
email us here