Navigate Forward Achieves National Women-Owned Business Certification

Since day one, Navigate Forward has been owned and led by women, so becoming WBENC-certified represents a natural evolution for the business.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2008, three enterprising women launched a boutique career services and outplacement firm tailored to the needs of senior leaders in job transition. 14 years later, with our fourth female leader at the helm, Navigate Forward proudly celebrates our official women-owned business certification from the Women’s Enterprise Business National Council (WBENC).
— current CEO and Owner Anne Sample
WBENC certification recognizes a commitment to female empowerment and helps foster supplier diversity. It involves a meticulous process including an in-depth business and site inspection that confirms a woman owns, operates and controls at least 51% of the business. Nationwide, more than 17,000 businesses have achieved this milestone.
“Since day one, Navigate Forward has been owned and led by women, so becoming WBENC-certified represents a natural evolution for the business,” said current CEO and Owner Anne Sample.
Navigate Forward was founded by experienced outplacement and career coaching experts Teresa Daly, Mary Kloehn and Susan Flagler McGrath. Anne Sample, a respected human resources executive, purchased the business and assumed the role of CEO in 2019. Sample truly understood the company’s value, having previously been both a former corporate buyer and an executive client of Navigate Forward.
Longstanding Client Steps Up with Guidance
One of our largest corporate clients, a multinational consumer packaged goods company, played an integral role in the WBENC process. They not only encouraged our application, they also provided content expertise and hands-on support, including underwriting our first year’s membership fees.
Their procurement lead offered practical tips that helped cut through the complexity and streamline the certification process.
“It was an amazing show of support that demonstrates the value of our partnership and the importance that corporations place on supplier diversity,” Sample said.
“It’s not just choosing to work with a woman-owned business, it’s actively supporting a woman-owned business.”
Led Continuously By Female Leaders Since Launch in 2008
Building lasting, trusted client relationships, working collaboratively and making a difference in the community are hallmarks of Navigate Forward and values the current leadership team strives to maintain.
“Our ability to give back, to turn some of our profits back to the community, that was a value we shared as founders,” Daly said.
Kloehn is proud of building a stellar female leadership team and attracting roster of talented executive consultants.
Today, Navigate Forward provides highly customized support to C-Suite, VP and director-level executives who are currently in career transition, planning change in the future or seeking board service, helping them find their passion, their path and their place in the business community. Our team has worked with more than 1,800 clients and 425 companies across the country and around the world.
“We are proud that WBENC recognizes the impact and opportunity created by all the female executives—past and present—on our leadership team,” Sample said. “It reflects our own commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and continues our legacy of incredible client service, supporting the community and being a women-led business.”
About Navigate Forward
Navigate Forward provides highly customized support to senior executives who are currently in transition, planning change in the future or seeking board service, helping them find their passion, their path and their place in the business community. Since our inception in 2008, we’ve worked with more than 1,800 clients and 425 companies across the country and around the world. We are proud to be a certified women-owned business. For more information, visit https://www.navigateforward.com/.
