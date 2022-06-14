Haberman Named Agency of Record for Cameron’s Coffee
Pioneering coffee company hires entrepreneurial marketing agency to drive company growth
The Haberman reputation is well-known for creativity, particularly in its work with specialty food companies.”MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameron’s Coffee, one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in the U.S., has chosen Haberman as its brand agency of record.
— Jon Wiersum, Chief Marketing Officer for Cameron’s Coffee
With a growing national footprint in specialty grocery and retail, Cameron’s Coffee is a top 20 coffee brand with strong Midwestern roots. Haberman – with its own Midwest heritage and expertise in food and beverage – will guide the company’s brand strategy, creative and production, media planning and buying, and data analytics/optimization.
“The Haberman reputation is well-known for creativity, particularly in its work with specialty food companies,” said Jon Wiersum, Chief Marketing Officer for Cameron’s Coffee. “We know that Haberman is the right partner for us as we grow our footprint and make more coffee lovers aware of our products.”
With a 40+ year history in the specialty coffee industry, Cameron’s Coffee is challenging “coffee shop brands” with a smooth, never-bitter brew available in more than 12,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Amazon, Cub, and other fine grocery stores.
Haberman will provide ongoing strategic guidance, annual planning, thought leadership, and creative execution to Cameron’s Coffee, as well as paid search, paid media, and analytics management.
“We love pioneering and market-challenging brands like Cameron’s Coffee, and we are thrilled that they chose us as a partner,” said Brian Wachtler, President and Partner at Haberman. “We are all eager to help this long-standing brand grow, thrive, and make an impact on the specialty coffee market. There are exciting new things ahead for Cameron’s Coffee.”
The Cameron’s Coffee business was previously held by FRWD. Haberman was awarded the account in April 2022 following a competitive search and review process.
###
ABOUT HABERMAN
Haberman is a marketing communications agency with a clearly defined mission: to tell the stories of pioneers who are making a difference in the world. Storytelling unites our work — from strategic planning to creative execution — across all channels including public relations, branding, advertising, digital, social media and experiential. We partner with innovators within categories including sustainable agriculture, better-for-you food and beverage, and health and wellness to help them grow their businesses. Learn more at modernstorytellers.com.
Carol Schuler
Schuler Publicity
+1 612-281-7030
email us here