Axxel-Bromelin, Capital GRH, and Alliance RH+ Rebrand Under One Banner: Axxel HR

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel, a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, today has unveiled the new brand identity and logo of its Human Resources Division, Axxel HR, to reflect the integration of three acquisitions, Bromelin, Capital GRH, and Alliance RH+. The new brand reflects the growth of this division over the last three years and its commitment to providing its clients with full-cycle HR services.

“Our commitment to always expect more from ourselves has led us to reimagine how to better serve our clients while offering our employees an environment where they can grow and develop along with the business,” said Mandy Di Lazzaro, Managing Partner of Axxel HR.

Axxel HR has evolved beyond traditional HR Consulting Firms with a service offering that includes HR & Legal, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development and Payroll and Benefits services. To coincide with the rebrand, Axxel HR launched a new website, to provide an enhanced experience for stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand its business, services, culture, and commitment to its people. Axxel HR can be found at www.axxelhr.com.

"Today, we embark on this new Axxel HR adventure with enthusiasm and passion, expanding our service offering in the HR space. Providing best-in-class service is what defines us. Axxel HR adds to our vision and values for a renewed future to better serve our clients,” said Eric Haggar, President of Axxel.

About Axxel

Axxel, a family-owned company for over 20 years, has grown into a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and human resources. We strive for excellence, and honest relationships with the people we respect and the products we believe in. please visit www.axxel.ca.

Since 2019, when Axxel acquired Bromelin HR Consulting, it has been providing its clients with bilingual HR Services. The subsequent acquisitions of Alliance RH+ and Capital GRH in 2021 led to the rebranding of the HR Division as Axxel HR and to further expanding its service offering and reach in the Canadian and US market. Axxel HR is now a full-cycle HR consulting practice that can customize all its services according to its clients’ individual objectives. The newly merged Company combines its strength and over 35 years of experience in multiple industries to bring best-in-class services to its clients through its four divisions: HR and Legal, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, and Payroll and Benefits Services. For more information, please visit www.axxelhr.com.

