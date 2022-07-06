Syndic8 Creates Verification Program to Ensure Products Are Live on the Digital Shelf
Syndic8's New Verification Service Grants Brands Greater Visibly that their Products are Listed and Ready to Sell on Desired Trading Destinations
As a nimble technology company, we actively listen to our customer’s needs, and quickly develop digital solutions like the Verification Program to fill a void in the marketplace”BOSTON, MA, U.S.A, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndic8, a SaaS (Software as a Service) company offering data management solutions for the e-commerce industry created a Verification Program due to client feedback. Syndic8’s Verification Program ensures that the brand’s products are listed correctly and visible to consumers on their online retail partner’s site. On one of Syndic8’s preliminary tests of its Verification Program, it found that a retailer had an incorrect warehouse connection. During the 6-week monitoring process, this issue resulted in an inability for customers to view and purchase products online. This lack of listing of the brand’s products on the trading partner’s site correlated to a loss of $500,000 of annual revenue. As a result of these findings, the brand was able to rectify the problem with the help of Syndic8’s new Verification Program and eliminate any potential loss of revenue during the selling season. To that end, Syndic8’s Verification Program benefited both the brand and the retailer.
— Chris John CEO and CoFounder
“As a nimble technology company, we actively listen to our customer’s needs, and quickly develop digital solutions like the Verification Program to fill a void in the marketplace” said Chris John, Syndic8’s CEO and Cofounder. Our Verification Program performs checks of seasonal and core products sent in correlation with a given trading destination. Our Syndication Service complements our Verification Program by maximizing your e-commerce sales by getting your products on the digital shelf sooner with greater accuracy while checking to see if your products stay on the digital shelf as well.”
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate – with Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. For more information, please visit Syndic8.io.
