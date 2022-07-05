Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1845
PENNSYLVANIA, July 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1845
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
322
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, BAKER, BROWNE, BROOKS, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,
KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, MARTIN AND BARTOLOTTA,
JULY 5, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 5, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the
Pennsylvania State Police 31st Cadet Class.
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police is celebrating the
50th anniversary of the graduation of the 31st Cadet Class,
which was the first to include female cadets in its ranks; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed the first
female troopers on July 7, 1972, when 14 females graduated as
part of the 31st Cadet Class; and
WHEREAS, Initial plans called for a female trooper in each
troop to work primarily in the areas of youth aid, community
relations and vice investigations; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police was the first state
police department to enlist women and pay them equally to their
male counterparts; and
WHEREAS, It is highly fitting and appropriate to honor the
following trailblazing women who were devoted to protecting and
preserving the public safety 50 years ago:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17