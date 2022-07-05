Submit Release
Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1845

PENNSYLVANIA, July 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1845

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

322

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, BAKER, BROWNE, BROOKS, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,

KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, MARTIN AND BARTOLOTTA,

JULY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 5, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the

Pennsylvania State Police 31st Cadet Class.

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police is celebrating the

50th anniversary of the graduation of the 31st Cadet Class,

which was the first to include female cadets in its ranks; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed the first

female troopers on July 7, 1972, when 14 females graduated as

part of the 31st Cadet Class; and

WHEREAS, Initial plans called for a female trooper in each

troop to work primarily in the areas of youth aid, community

relations and vice investigations; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Police was the first state

police department to enlist women and pay them equally to their

male counterparts; and

WHEREAS, It is highly fitting and appropriate to honor the

following trailblazing women who were devoted to protecting and

preserving the public safety 50 years ago:

