Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market size is expected to grow to $151.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. According to the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market analysis, the rise in the adoption of companion pets globally is driving the market.

The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market consists of sales of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine, and other food items for animals. Veterinary clinics are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals, veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment, and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.

Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Trends

Animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market trends include service providers adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock, and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians to identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions. For instance, Bayer Healthcare Animal introduced applications to assess potential signs of diseases in animals, thus enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions. Some of the major veterinary care providers opting for big data analytics to treat pet health issues are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals, and Greencross Limited.

Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Segments

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is segmented:

By Type: Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, Others

By Animal Type: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

By End-User: Animal Care, Animal Rescue, Others

By Geography: The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market share, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market segments and geographies, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market players, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, Mars, Inc., National Veterinary Care Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Ethos Veterinary Health, Animart LLC, and The Bargh Memorial Animal Hospital ASPCA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

