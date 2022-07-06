Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiac assist devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. According to the cardiac assist devices and equipment industry research, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives the market in developed and developing economies.

The cardiac assist devices and equipment market consist of sales of cardiac assist devices and equipment and related services. Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical devices for assisting cardiac circulation, which are used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart.

Global Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Device miniaturization is becoming popular in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market. According to the cardiac assist devices and equipment market analysis, the concept of minimizing the size of the cardiac assist devices enhances device implantation, provides potentially shorter hospital stay through the use of less invasive surgery such as 'Thoracotomy'. Cardiac assist device miniaturization acts as a replacement to heart transplantation as destination therapy, due to lack of heart donors. For instance, Heartware Ltd. is increasingly investing in the Heartware's device miniaturization program, aiming to reduce the weight, size, and energy consumption of the device. Furthermore, the United Kingdom National Health Service has invested in a Bridge to Transplant program (BTT) where the performance of two minimally invasive cardiac assist devices was compared, out of which the best one was found based on better clinical outcome and more cost-effectiveness due to its miniaturized design.

Global Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart

By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services

By Modality: Transcutaneous, Implantable

By Geography: The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiac assist devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cardiac assist devices and equipment market, cardiac assist devices and equipment market share, cardiac assist devices and equipment market segments and geographies, cardiac assist devices and equipment global market players, cardiac assist devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cardiac assist devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbot Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc., Bivacor Pvt Ltd., Calon Cardio - Technology Ltd., Cardiobridge GmbH, Balton Sp. Z O.O, Cardiac Assist Inc., Braile Biomedica Ltd., and circulate Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

