Film on feminist imam wins NYC Independent Film Festival
Winning documentary feature of the 13th festival editionNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian/Turkish filmmaker Nefise Özkal Lorentzen won the award for Best Documentary Feature with her breathtaking portrait of German/Turkish feminist and imam Seyran Ates. She is the winning documentary at the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
In her film "SEYRAN ATES: SEX, REVOLUTION AND ISLAM" Lorentzen tells the story of Ates' fight for more gender equality and women rights in islam. The film shows a determined woman, the first female imam in Germany, who in fact is fighting for a sexual revolution within Islam. In return, she was shot, received fatwas and death threats, and now has to live under constant police protection.
Seyran believes the only way to fight against radical Islam is through Islam, which is why, in her liberal mosque, there is no gender segregation or exclusion based on sexual orientation. This is the story of Seyran’s personal and ideological fight for the modernization of Islam. Her quest for change takes her on a journey around the world, meeting with different people connected through faith, from sex workers in a German brothel to Uyghur LGBTQ youth and traditional female imams in China. It is also a journey through Seyran’s life, from her humble beginnings as a Muslim girl in Turkey’s slums to a female leader daring to challenge her own religion. Seyran rebels against extremism and hate in the name of peace and love.
