NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Unlawful Restraint X 6

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B5002083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 5, 2022 at 0006 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Second Degree Unlawful Restraint x 6

ACCUSED: Marvin Morley

AGE: 59

RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 5, 2022 at approximately 0006 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious incident in the Town of Salisbury. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that Marvin Morley had unlawfully restrained his six passengers while providing them with a taxi ride. Per order of the court, Morley was released with court conditions and ordered to appear in Addison Criminal Court on July 6, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Y