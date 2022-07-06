Voxco announces partnership with Retail Credit Advisors (RCA)
The partnership will help Voxco add more fintech & retail players to their client base while enabling RCA to deliver actionable insights with Voxco’s platformMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxco, a leading actionable insights platform, has announced a partnership with Retail Credit Advisors (RCA) — a US-based advisory firm that specializes in Retail Credit & Customer Analytics.
Through this partnership, Voxco would significantly expand the breadth of clients they serve in the fintech & retail sectors and enable RCA to continue to provide best-in-class valuable insights to their clients by leveraging the power of Voxco Research & Intelligence platforms.
Highlights of Voxco & RCA’s partnership:
Combining the research insights & powerful analytical platform of Voxco with RCA’s deep retail vertical expertise will bring a broader set of solutions to their clients.
RCA clients will have access to state-of-the-art voice-of-the-customer solutions to complement the value they currently get through exceptional analytical insights.
RCA will be able to leverage the combined power of customer feedback and market research data along with the internal data of an organization to uncover new insights that can transform businesses.
“We're thrilled to partner with RCA, an experienced Retail Credit and Payments Industry advisor, to serve more clients in the financial and retail sectors, especially in North America. This is a key step towards making the Voxco Intelligence solution available globally,'' said Sumit Aneja, Voxco CEO.
"We're excited to partner with Voxco, a leading actionable insights platform, and look forward to leveraging their research & analytics platform to significantly enhance the value we provide to retail and consumer lending clients,” said Wale Cole, Chief Strategy Officer at Retail Credit Advisors.
About Voxco
Voxco, a leading actionable insights platform, helps the world's top brands make data-driven decisions to drive growth & fuel omnichannel experiences. Using Voxco, organizations can foster loyalty, increase customer lifetime value and enhance risk management, delivering exceptional returns on investment. Over 500+ market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities, and global corporations use Voxco to gather data, measure sentiment, uncover insights and act on them.
Learn more about Voxco at https://www.voxco.com
About Retail Credit Advisors
Retail Credit Advisors (RCA) is an advisory services business that provides expert omnichannel payment solutions & customer analytics to retailers across multiple verticals. They provide insightful analytics through Retailer & Customer segmentation, predictive analytics & financial modeling.
Learn more about Retail Credit Advisors at https://www.retail.credit
