VRise Therapeutics Inc. Announces Expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, MA, U.S.A., July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, aspiring to bring breakthrough novel therapies in otherwise undruggable targets, today announced additions of new members to its existing 'Scientific Advisory Board' as it enters its next phase of expansion and growth.

The new scientific advisors include leaders from both academic and industry representing biological sciences, pharmaceutical discovery, and product development.

VRise welcomes all the distinguished scientist to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB):

Neetu Singh, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Biology, Center for Advance Research, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, India.

Appaji Madhare, Ph.D., Consultant, Computer Aided Drug Design (CADD) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Vivek Trivedi, Ph.D., MRSC, MAPS, Associate Professor, Chemistry and Drug Delivery at University of Kent, United Kingdom

“We look forward to working with a high-spirited and experienced group of advisors as we plan to expand our discovery platform by adding new age modalities beyond small molecules to enrich our existing pipeline and take the company to the next growth path of development” said Prashant K. Bhavar, Founder of VRise Therapeutics Inc. “Each of our advisors bring in diverse perspectives and knowledge from across disciplines, that will help VRise further drive its Research & Development efforts to bring precision medicine to improve the lives of patients.”

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of VRise Therapeutics, Inc.("VRise"). Any statement describing VRise's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise’s drug development pipeline, including without limitation of its KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement.

VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics Inc makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics Inc nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.

