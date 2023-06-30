VRise Expands Scientific Advisory Board with the Addition of Leading Clinical and Translational Cancer Expert

VRise Therapeutics Inc. builds out advisory team with key appointment Dr. Colin Weekes of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, today announced the expansion of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board with the inclusion of Dr. Colin Weekes, a leading expert in translational oncology.

Dr. Weekes is Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Director of Medical Pancreas Cancer Research, Hematology/Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. His primary research focus is on integrating targeted therapies and biomarker responses in pancreatic cancer clinical trial programs. His experience complements that of the existing SAB members and will help support efforts at VRise to bring their novel RAS inhibitor programs to patients.

Uday Kumar S., Founder, VRise, joined Anthony Tolcher, M.D. and CEO, Next Oncology and Chair of the advisory board at VRise in welcoming Dr. Colin Weekes. “We are delighted to have Dr. Weekes join our world-class scientific advisory board as we progress our lead programs into the clinic. The guidance of our SAB continues to be critical to our success”.

“A greater understanding of the tumor microenvironment holds the promise of unlocking the full potential of RAS inhibitors, extending the benefits to greater patient populations than the current approaches allow.” said Dr. Weekes. “I am excited to work with VRise Therapeutics, a promising precision oncology company, in support of this important mission.”

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs.

For more information about VRise Therapeutics, visit www.vrisetx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of VRise Therapeutics, Inc.("VRise"). Any statement describing VRise goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise drug development pipeline, including without limitation of its KRAS G12C, G12D and G12V programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics Inc makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics Inc nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.