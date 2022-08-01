Distinguished Oncologist Dr. Junji Furuse To Join VRise Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Junji Furuse is President of Kanagawa Cancer Center, A Comprehensive Cancer Research Center and Hospital in Yokohama, Japan

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, aspiring to bring breakthrough novel therapies in otherwise undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Junji Furuse, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Furuse is a Board Certified Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist and the current President of Kanagawa Cancer Center, Japan. He also serves as Chair of the Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Oncology Group for the Japanese Clinical Oncology Group (JCOG), Director of the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO) and the Director and Chair of the health insurance committee for the Japanese Pancreas Society (JPS). Dr. Furuse has made significant contributions to medical oncology, especially hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancer, and is recognized as a key opinion leader in this area.

Dr. Furuse commented: "Pancreatic cancer has an extremely dismal prognosis but is improving with progress in systemic chemotherapy. However, precision therapies targeting the KRASG12D mutation could bring revolutionary change to the current treatment regimen. I am very glad to join the VRise Scientific Advisory Board supporting the development of these important projects.”

Uday Kumar S., Founder of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. commented: “Japan has an unusually high burden of pancreatic cancer, and we are excited to have such a distinguished oncologist like Dr. Furuse on our advisory board. This appointment gives VRise an opportunity to strengthen our clinical efforts and reach in Japan. We look forward to working with Dr. Furuse and JCOG to bring these incredible discoveries to patients”

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs.

www.vrisetx.com

