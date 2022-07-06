Hamilton Celebrates Client's Triumph

Innovation is at the heart of everything Hamilton does, and that's why they are proud to celebrate their client Dematic's success.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton is celebrating the success of its client, Dematic, who recently won a number of awards for their innovative and interactive online experience. Dematic is honored to have received awards from two of the most prestigious award ceremonies, The Hermes Creative Awards and The StevieAwards. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for professionals in the creative industry. The judges evaluate and honor the industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing, and communication programs. The StevieAwards are the world’s premier business awards that honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.Dematic, a worldwide leader in material handling solutions, was recognized by the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Best Interactive Brand Experience. The company also won a German Stevie Award in the Best Event Marketing Experience category, as well as the German Brand Award in the Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Communication – User Experience category.Dematic’s innovative and immersive Virtual Tech Tours earned top honors with the international technology company winning the top Gold StevieAward Winner in the 2022 American Business Awardsfor Web Achievement in the Manufacturing Industry and the 2022 top Platinum Hermes Creative Award in the category of Strategic Marketing Campaigns: Interactive Brand Experience.Dematic and Hamilton used an immersive virtual platform and a unique guided-tour interface to create an interactive online experience for their clients—a first for equipment of this magnitude.Dematic decided to “virtualize” two of its larger physical tech centers in Grand Rapids, MI and Heusenstamm, Germany, using 36 product and content videos as well as 46 panoramic 360° photos, to create an interactive online experience. Never before had equipment of this magnitude been adapted for the screen while still providing a true sense for its scale and purpose through an immersive 360° environment. The challenge was to turn the physical experience of touring the technology centers in person, to something that can be experienced in the digital world.Hamilton has been on hand every step of the way as a trusted partner who helped Dematic overcome many challenges along the way. Today, the virtualized platform serves many functions: as a strategic complement for virtual and physical events, a sales tool for existing and potential customers, a marketing tool for media and press, a recruitment and training tool for potential employees and existing workforce, and an education and recruitment tool for students.About the Company:Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency that has been in business for 75 years. They create immersive brand experiences for companies in North America and all across the globe. Hamilton specializes in driving meaningful connections between brands and their audiences through integrated experiences like exhibits, conferences, corporate environments, mobile tours, and digital solutions. They are an award-winning company, with over 15 awards from their industry just since 2020.