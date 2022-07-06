Westminster Barracks - Request for Information - Springfield McDonald's Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident/Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Greg Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 at approximately 0340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Chester Road, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny
ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)
VICTIM: McDonald's
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by Springfield Police Department who requested State Police respond to a commercial burglary alarm activation at the McDonald's located at 1 Chester Road in Springfield. Troopers arrived on scene and found the establishment had in fact been burglarized and various items stolen. The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Greg Mills.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Troop B – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600