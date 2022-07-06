Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Request for Information - Springfield McDonald's Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident/Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Greg Mills                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME:  07/05/2022 at approximately 0340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Chester Road, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Larceny

 

ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: McDonald's

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted by Springfield Police Department who requested State Police respond to a commercial burglary alarm activation at the McDonald's located at 1 Chester Road in Springfield.  Troopers arrived on scene and found the establishment had in fact been burglarized and various items stolen.  The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Greg Mills. 

 

 

 

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

         Patrol Commander

  VERMONT STATE POLICE

Troop B – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

        Putney, VT  05346

           802-722-4600

 

