“UNDER PRESSURE: New Works by Bret Price” opens July 21st in The Muck Gallery
It’s rare that a sculptor can conceive and create such dynamic artwork eloquently in such a wide range of scale and texture. Bret Price delivers every time.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muck is proud to announce the opening of “Under Pressure,” which will be on view in the Main and North Gallery July 21st through September 18, 2022.
— Lisa M. Berman, Muck Curator
The exhibition features new works created and curated by critically acclaimed Orange County sculptor Bret Price. Known primarily for his work as a sculptor of monumental steel, these new pieces are relatively small and compact. Created with a 40-ton Hydraulic Press, these compressed pieces bring to mind objects like scholar stones, ancient Celtic ruins, pixelated smoke, hieroglyphs, and ironed silk. Of his new works, Price says “My mantra is that I love to see and make things I’ve never seen before. That’s the driving force.”
Price’s work first came to The Muck in 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of its new outdoor Sculpture Garden. Set on The Muck’s 8.5 acres grounds, these abstract monumental works allowed the public an outlet to safely experience art. Since then, three of Price’s monumental works have graced The Muck’s grounds, one of which was acquired by a collector.
Muck Curator Lisa M. Berman says, “It’s rare that a sculptor can conceive and create such dynamic artwork eloquently in such a wide range of scale and texture. Bret Price delivers every time.”
Throughout his career, Price has been interested in the challenges of raw material against the forces of nature, first beginning his explorations in clay and gradually working up in size and complexity to reach heights of 35 feet and weighing up to 7.5 tons. Whether the work is large or small, his focus is to convey an unexpected sense of movement and balance. Price has been collected into public and private collections throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Pepsico Collection in New York.
An exhibition catalog featuring essays by notable art critics and historians Suzanne Muchnic, Marianne Lorenz, Fiona Shen, and Evan Senn will be for sale. All works in the exhibition are available for purchase with a portion of all sales supporting arts education programs at The Muck.
__
Under Pressure: New Works by Bret Price
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 21st at 6pm / Free to attend
On view: July 21st-September 18th
Entry: $5 admission
Open Monday-Friday: 10am-5pm / *Saturday-Sunday: 11:30am-4:30pm
*Closed occasionally for holidays and special events.
__
