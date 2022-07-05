Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,975 in the last 365 days.

Lane Shift Planned for 41st Street on Sioux Falls DDI Construction Project

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, two-way traffic on 41st Street (between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue) will shift south to the newly-paved lanes as crews work on 41st Street for roadway removals. This will be the first traffic shift for drivers into the new and permanent lanes as part of the I-29/41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project. 

Project officials provide the following updates for both motorists and pedestrians.

    1. The north lanes on 41st Street will be closed for roadway removals.
    2. One lane in each direction will remain open on the south side of 41st Street.
    3. Left turn lanes will remain open at the intersections of 41st Street and Terry Avenue and 41st Street and Marion Road.
    4. The pedestrian crossing at 41st Street and Interstate 29 will be closed through early fall.
    5. Pedestrian access is open at 26th Street and 49th Street.  
    6. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to please follow detour signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and consider using Sertoma Avenue and 26th Street as alternate routes.

For project details, visit https://www.41stddi.com/. For commuter route information, call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

 About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

    

-30-

You just read:

Lane Shift Planned for 41st Street on Sioux Falls DDI Construction Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.