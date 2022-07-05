Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,975 in the last 365 days.

Construction to Begin on Southbound S.D. Highway 37 in Sanborn County

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Contact:  Tim Marshall, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

 

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on the southbound lanes of S.D. Highway 37 from the S.D. Highway 34 junction (four miles east of Woonsocket) to the intersection of S.D. Highway 224 (Alpena Road).

 Two-way traffic will be used on the northbound lanes during the reconstruction of the southbound lanes beginning on Thursday, July 7, 2022/  Two-way traffic will continue until the southbound lane reconstruction is complete. Traffic at the north end of the project will be controlled by a four-way stop. Travelers on Highway 37 will be required to come to a complete stop at the junction with Highway 224 (Alpena Road). The speed limit for the two-way traffic will be reduced to 55 mph.  

 Work on the project includes cold milling asphalt concrete, installing edge drains, rubblizing concrete, and asphalt concrete resurfacing.

 The prime contractor on this $12.3 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN. The reconstruction project is scheduled to be completed and reopened by Nov. 11, 2022.

 For more information about this project, please visit the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/sanborncounty-pcn-06pd.

 About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

 For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Construction to Begin on Southbound S.D. Highway 37 in Sanborn County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.