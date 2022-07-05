Construction to Begin on Southbound S.D. Highway 37 in Sanborn County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Contact: Tim Marshall, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on the southbound lanes of S.D. Highway 37 from the S.D. Highway 34 junction (four miles east of Woonsocket) to the intersection of S.D. Highway 224 (Alpena Road).

Two-way traffic will be used on the northbound lanes during the reconstruction of the southbound lanes beginning on Thursday, July 7, 2022/ Two-way traffic will continue until the southbound lane reconstruction is complete. Traffic at the north end of the project will be controlled by a four-way stop. Travelers on Highway 37 will be required to come to a complete stop at the junction with Highway 224 (Alpena Road). The speed limit for the two-way traffic will be reduced to 55 mph.

Work on the project includes cold milling asphalt concrete, installing edge drains, rubblizing concrete, and asphalt concrete resurfacing.

The prime contractor on this $12.3 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN. The reconstruction project is scheduled to be completed and reopened by Nov. 11, 2022.

For more information about this project, please visit the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/sanborncounty-pcn-06pd.

