Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Shooting in Highland Park

ILLINOIS, July 4 - Chicago—The pain that we are feeling today is not normal and never should be. My family and I are praying for the Highland Park community and all who attended the 4th of July parade today to celebrate our country only to have that celebration turned into tragedy. Our state is saddened and stunned by this horrific act of gun violence. We must lean on each other for comfort, and pray for the lives lost, those injured, their family and friends, as well as the brave first responders from every government agency working this mass shooting. As we struggle to process all that is happening today, we must again say ENOUGH. There are too many guns on our streets and we must enact common sense gun laws, stricter policies, and put resources in place to build the safe, healthy communities everyone deserves. Today we mourn with the people of Highland Park, and we make it clear that we see them and all who are impacted by gun violence in our state by remaining committed to healing from such immense pain.