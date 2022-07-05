MEET Connects with Hundreds of International Companies Expanding into the U.S. at SelectUSA 2022
MEET, a company that helps international B2B companies scale in the US through trade shows and strategic connections, completed its exhibition at SelectUSA.
We met with dozens of companies that knew their product but were overwhelmed by the U.S. market. Many were particularly pleased to learn that we help with both trade show strategy and execution.”NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEET, a company that helps international business-to-business companies gain traction and scale in the U.S. through trade shows, events, and strategic connections, completed its exhibition at the SelectUSA Investment Summit.
— Bill Kenney
SelectUSA is the highest-profile event in the United States dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI).
“We met with dozens of companies that knew their product inside and out, but were overwhelmed by the U.S. market,” said MEET founder, Bill Kenney. “Many were particularly pleased to learn that we not only help with market entry through trade show strategy but also execution. For about 50% of our clients, we are their first employees in the U.S. so we take on all of the representation responsibilities.”
He continued, “Apart from expanding our own network, we were able to make introductions to our partners onsite. The variety of industries and public/private entities that come together at SelectUSA creates opportunities for all who attend.”
MEET Client Advocate, Erin Phillips, also reflected, “It was my first time at SelectUSA. After a two-year hiatus from in-person events because of Covid, attendees seemed exuberant to come together from all over the world. I attended evening events, hosted by Puerto Rico, Sweden, Japan, and Florida all in one night. It was not only productive from a business perspective but also thrilling to be back in the fold.”
MEET helps clients engage, attract, and enroll quality prospects through events in order to produce faster and more cost-efficient results. They develop strategy, provide representation, secure speaking opportunities, enroll prospects, measure results, and catalog best practices. The goal is to drive a steady stream of high-quality prospects while continually improving each client’s event participation return on investment.
