Saskatchewan's Summer 2022 Free Fishing Weekend is Here

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2022

Interested in giving fishing a try? Take advantage of Saskatchewan's Free Fishing Weekend on July 9-10 and try your hand at casting a line.

Saskatchewan residents and visitors are invited to take to any public water open to sport fishing, but please note that angling limits and all other fishing regulations still apply. Free Fishing Weekend does not apply in national parks. No licence is required, unless you plan on taking fish out of the province. For more information, visit saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

"Whether you are new to the sport or an avid angler, Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity to pick up a fishing rod," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "In Saskatchewan, we are fortunate to have some of the best freshwater fishing in our own backyard."

Every year, more than a quarter of a million anglers take to Saskatchewan's waters to sport fish. There are nearly 70 species of fish native to Saskatchewan, including 21 different sport fishing species, such as walleye, pike and trout. If you choose to join the fun, be sure to check out the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide before heading out.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-981-5645